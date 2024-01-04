Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,121. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $556.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

