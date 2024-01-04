Denver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average is $202.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.