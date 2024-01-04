Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

