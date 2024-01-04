Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.3% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.