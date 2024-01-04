Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $792,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

