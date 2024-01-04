Denver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,075 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $73.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

