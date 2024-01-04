Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €45.14 ($49.60) and last traded at €44.86 ($49.29). Approximately 872,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($49.12).

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.18.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

