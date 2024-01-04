DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 639,303 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.44% of DexCom worth $157,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.14. 151,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,195. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.