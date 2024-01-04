Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. Diageo has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.