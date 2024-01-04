DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DMAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
