DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 875,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.