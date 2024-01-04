Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 220,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,632. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

