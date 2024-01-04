Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

