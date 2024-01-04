Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Raised by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 34.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 1.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $76,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 35,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

