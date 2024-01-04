Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 46,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

