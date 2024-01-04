Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,348,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,438. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $33.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

