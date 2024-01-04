Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Position Raised by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 2.01% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,714 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 399,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 29,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,614. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

