Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 24,989,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 80,917,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.