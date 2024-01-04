Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,616,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 53,103,652 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $26.25.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.