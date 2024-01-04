Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Down 5.8%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.59. 26,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 103,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Docebo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

