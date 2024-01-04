Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 526,600 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of Doma stock remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 429.43% and a negative net margin of 63.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Doma by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Doma during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

