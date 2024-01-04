Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Dominari Price Performance

Dominari stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835. Dominari has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

In other news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,804 shares in the company, valued at $197,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 95,804 shares of company stock valued at $201,824. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

