Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $467.16 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $235.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.35%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In other news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.