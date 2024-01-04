DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 4,100 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 432,695 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.