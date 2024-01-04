DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 495 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,484. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

