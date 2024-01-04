DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.