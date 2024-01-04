DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 8,786,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,073,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $270.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

