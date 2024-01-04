DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 403,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.74. 301,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,796. The stock has a market cap of $396.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

