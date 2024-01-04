DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 379,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

