DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 114,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

