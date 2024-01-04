DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 400,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,411. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

