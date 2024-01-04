DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.04. 684,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,579. The company has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.