DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $9.21 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 246,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

