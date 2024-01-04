DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,801. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

