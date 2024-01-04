DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 412,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

