DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 9,076 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 888,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,683,961,000 after buying an additional 217,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 2,355,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

