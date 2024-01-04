DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,590. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

