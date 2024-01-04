DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 14,375 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.08% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

