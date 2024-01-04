DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 16,815 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TELUS by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4,575.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after buying an additional 1,364,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 43.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 471,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

