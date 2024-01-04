DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,500 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 414,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,687. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

