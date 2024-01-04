DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,598 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 3.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

