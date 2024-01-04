DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 123,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $96.45. 506,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

