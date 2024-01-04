DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 8,367 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $2,558,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $37.93. 1,545,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

