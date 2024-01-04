DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.05% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,610,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 22.7% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

