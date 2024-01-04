DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 456,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,068,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.36. 347,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,899. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

