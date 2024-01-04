DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.8 %

BNS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

