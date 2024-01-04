Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dragonfly Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DFLI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 33,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 190.15% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.