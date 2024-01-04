Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFLI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 33,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 190.15% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

