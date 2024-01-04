DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $117.00 at KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

