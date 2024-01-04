Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 300,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

