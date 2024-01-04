Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.37. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 1,017,632 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DYN. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,864 shares of company stock valued at $164,887. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

