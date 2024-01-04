Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.32. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

